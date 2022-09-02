OPINION

Positive U-turn

The coronavirus pandemic and now the energy crisis have acted as a force that has caused a shift in decades-old positions and firmly held beliefs. 

Most importantly, they awakened leaderships in Europe to the fact that some crises cannot be dealt with using the same old tools, but require decisions and actions that go beyond the norm.

The fact that European powerhouses have been forced by developments to make a U-turn on their usual positions may make for sarcastic commentary, but we must not overlook the fact that they have budged. The fact that they adopted the proposals of Greece and the European South even though they dismissed them entirely just a few months ago, is nothing but good.

