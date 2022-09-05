Faith in institutions

Mature countries have mechanisms and institutions that keep them functioning regardless of who is in government. National security councils, crisis management centers and government committees are institutional pillars of the state that are staffed with both political and non-political figures.

This is not the custom in Greece, where every prime minister did what they wanted, where the people counted more than the institution.

This is a bad way to run a country: It cannot stand up to a crisis and often leads to a mess. It’s time for our leaders to put their faith in the institutions and not just in specific people they trust. It is time that we became a normal European country.