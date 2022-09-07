Without their will

A possible failure of the measures to restore order on university campuses will be worse than inaction.

This was exhibited recently by the destruction of the newly installed security systems at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki that had not even been used.

If the security measures are put in place without preparation and, above all, against the will of university authorities, they will end up fueling lawlessness.

The state must coordinate with those officials to avoid rendering those systems useless.