It might be getting overshadowed by the recent domestic political turmoil, but the fact is that Greece faces a risk of aggression that is unprecedented even by the standards of its revisionist neighbor.

The threat looming outside our borders is obviously no excuse for demands that the opposition inside the country should stop talking, but it is a case for serious alarm that should command the full attention of the entire political system.

If the system continues to keep its focus on party rivalries, it risks losing sight of the biggest threat the country faces.