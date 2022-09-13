Support with moderation

It is essential that the state steps in to help citizens deal with the burden of inflation and rising energy costs. It is also essential, however, that a sense of moderation is allowed to prevail and does not permit pre-election fever to take over.

Reviewing the surplus target for 2023 is not something that helps the country maintain its credibility, which is so essential to it achieving a rating upgrade.

Just because the Greek economy has shown such remarkable resilience so far is no reason to overestimate its ability to continue doing so.