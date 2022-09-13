OPINION

Support with moderation

It is essential that the state steps in to help citizens deal with the burden of inflation and rising energy costs. It is also essential, however, that a sense of moderation is allowed to prevail and does not permit pre-election fever to take over.

Reviewing the surplus target for 2023 is not something that helps the country maintain its credibility, which is so essential to it achieving a rating upgrade.

Just because the Greek economy has shown such remarkable resilience so far is no reason to overestimate its ability to continue doing so.

