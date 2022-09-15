OPINION

Satisfied officers, strong navy

Greece has always relied on a powerful navy, but it is an advantage that does not just mean having a lot of ships, but also the people to man them.

Speaking at the Thessaloniki International Fair last weekend, the prime minister announced an important new subsidy for navy personnel serving on warships. This is a measure that should have been introduced a long time ago and it already seems to be bearing fruit, slowing down the recent wave of resignations among the ranks of junior officers and in some cases even reversing them.

We have a duty as a country to ensure that these men and women make a decent living so that they can dedicate themselves to the task at hand.

