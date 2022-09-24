OPINION

A response from everyone

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis responded to Turkish propaganda as he should have, but exposing Ankara is something that needs to be done systematically, with a response addressed far and wide, by any means possible. 

We live in an age of nonstop communication and Ankara has incredible resources at its disposal for its international propaganda campaign.

Everyone should play a role in countering its claims: the government, the opposition, the diaspora and the private sector – everyone.

