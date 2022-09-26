Politics has become a dangerous sport

Why is the United Kingdom, a country with traditions and solid institutions, unable to produce a serious prime minister? Why in the United States did the Democrats resort to an elderly politician to beat Donald Trump, while the Republicans are also unable to find proper leaders? And, to generalize the question, why does politics no longer attract the best minds and talents globally?

The truth is, it wasn’t always like that. Things seem to have changed dramatically in the last 10-20 years. Many talented and creative people, whether self-made or not, prefer the private sector or civic society over politics. When you ask them why, they respond first of all that “I wouldn’t do that to my family.” They are frightened by the meat grinder into which politicians and their families are pushed, and this applies everywhere, all over the world.

There is no privacy in the age of social media. The blender of toxicity works overtime and doesn’t discriminate: It swallows up leftists, centrists, right-wingers, and whatever else comes into its sights. It is something unbearable, that has a huge cost. One wonders if even leaders like the late Konstantinos Karamanlis, who boasted that he could handle anything, could stand it.

But politics has also become a very expensive business in the West. In the US it is estimated that a successful presidential campaign requires one to raise a billion dollars, which is difficult, unpleasant and discouraging for new players. But there is something else that is new in the picture: Politicians at the top level always had a safety net. They had job security. First of all, it was almost certain that they could stay in the spotlight and retain privileged positions for decades. That is over.

There is no security, and especially no safe jobs, in these positions. Serving two terms is becoming a rarity, while the number of disposable political leaders is increasing. Serious politicians who reach the top end up suddenly in Silicon Valley, or at some leading NGO. The unemployed retired politician is a common occurrence these days. And all the spotlights are turned on him or her, to ensure that they do not somehow reap the benefits of their influence.

In other words, politics has become a dangerous sport for the very brave. This has obvious negative results, as shown by the lack of solid leadership in large and mature Western democracies. It is a dangerous sport in Greece too, but thankfully we still have some people in positions of responsibility who can take the heat.