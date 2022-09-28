Giorgia Meloni and historic crossroads

After winning Italy’s election, Giorgia Meloni prepares to be the next prime minister.

Like many western countries, Italy has a highly fragmented political landscape and a worrying level of cynicism plagues the electorate, particularly the youth which represents the nation’s future.

In Italy’s previous national election in 2018, 74% of eligible voters participated which has now dropped to 64% in the current poll.

This underscores the need for Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy’s next prime minister, to reverse this trend as much as possible by reaching out to all Italians and focusing on achieving concrete results.

In her first post-election speech, Meloni assumed a conciliatory tone and seems to have acknowledged the need to reach out across the political spectrum.

However, ordinary Italians ultimately want convincing action and not just compelling rhetoric. The volatility of Italian politics in recent years underlines this reality as support for parties has rapidly ebbed and flowed.

Fundamentally, the reality of power and the responsibilities it entails differs widely from the rhetoric of the political campaign.

Meloni’s impressive resilience in breaking barriers and defying the odds to become Italy’s first-ever female prime minister is an historic achievement.

Now she must move above and beyond and rise to the occasion as Italy, and the broader western world, approaches an historic crossroads marked by transformational challenges and disruptive developments on multiple fronts simultaneously.

At this critical juncture, time is of of essence and the process of responsibly assuming the reins of power must begin immediately.

Marco Vicenzino is director of Global Strategy Project, a geopolitical risk and international business advisory firm.