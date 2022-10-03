The other side of universities

The disheartening images that dominated news over the last few days connected to the criminals who had made the university halls in Zografou, central Athens, their base depict only one part – the most gloomy – of the country’s higher education.

Within it, however, there are also creative forces of innovation and extroversion, which could put Greek universities on the European map.

The success of the foreign language departments, which were strongly opposed at the beginning, is proof that, if obsessions and phobias are overcome, Greek higher education can change gear.