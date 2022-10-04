A compass in the fog

It is not easy to combine fiscal discipline with support for the economy in the midst of an energy crisis. Data from both the current and the next Greek budget show that the difficult balance can be maintained.

So far, the Greek economy appears to have the greatest resilience in the eurozone in terms of its growth prospects. It also appears that it has left behind the stereotype of the black sheep with suspicious statistics.

The international environment is unclear and uncertain. But there is a compass to show us the way.