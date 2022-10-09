Catering to the wrong side

It was most certainly an unprecedented situation. The pandemic brought many professional sectors to their knees – some more than others – especially when it was decided to keep people at home. The food and drink sector, and the people working in it – young people for the most part – found themselves looking at a very tough situation.

Aware that for many it was a matter of survival, the rest of society showed compassion and often turned a blind eye. To what? To the blatant disregard for laws and regulations by certain people in the cafe, restaurant and bar business who were granted additional public space by the government and the municipal authorities and took this privilege for carte blanche to take over as much space as they could. The examples are rampant in Athens – and especially popular districts like Pangrati, Kolonaki, Agias Irinis Square, Koukaki etc – in Thessaloniki and, of course, at all the major tourist destinations.

Public squares that were swallowed up, sidewalks that became obstacle courses, pedestrian streets packed with tables, chairs, umbrellas and sundry makeshift shelters against the elements – such insufferable chaos became a part of day-to-day life for thousands of residents and especially in parts of the city where public space was already in short supply and regarded as a luxury. In several cases, moreover, this limited public space was violated with incredible arrogance, with utter disregard for basic rules, “because of the situation.”

The last grace period was supposed to end as September drew to a close. Businesses were holding their breath and exerting as much pressure as they could, on anyone they could, to keep the higher quotas. This time around the owners of restaurants, bars and cafes invoked the impact of the energy crisis, which, we all agree, is quite ruthless and will put many businesses to a fresh test. The government granted their wish and agreed to a new extension on the increased use of public space for outdoor dining and drinking areas.

The tables that appeared during the peak of the pandemic are here to stay, until January 15 this time around. The “hot potato” has now been passed to the municipal authorities, which will decide whose application for more seating will be granted and how far they will push existing limits, but which are also responsible for making sure that laws and boundaries are enforced. The onus of keeping the businesses in check falls squarely on them.

Public space belongs to everyone. That does not mean seating should not be allowed in places where there’s an abundance of room. But when it comes to narrow sidewalks and small parks and squares, a measure taken in response to a special situation should not serve as an alibi for flagrant abuse of the rules. Downtown Athens in particular has borne the brunt of so many ills and the suffering of its residents should not be extended any longer.