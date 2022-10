The choice to hold a public debate on the wiretapping scandal in the Greek Parliament’s plenary is correct, and not because maintaining secrecy has proven unattainable, even in smaller bodies such as committees.

It is correct because it protects the Parliament from the anti-systemic accusation that it functioned as a cover-up.

It is much better to include everything in the Parliament’s minutes than be left with leaks, whispers and distortions.