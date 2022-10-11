They live in our midst

This time the dreadful reality was not kind enough to offer us the “vehicle” that we have used many times to escape from the truth and our conscience: The villain arrested in the Athens district of Kolonos for repeatedly raping and pimping out a 12-year-old girl is Greek. So we are not allowed to wash our hands of the crime and talk about our superiority. Nor to resort to the odious claim that “as usual,” everything is “the fault of the Pakistanis, the Albanians, the bastard immigrants.”

We are not different. Even though were like to fool ourselves, drowning in our own image, reclaiming our trust in our “genetic heritage” or in our Christian faith – which in many cases is simply a routine, a faint memory of the initials “CO” (Christian Orthodox) which was written on the old identity cards.

Of all the photos of the 53-year-old pedophile published by him on social media, the most offensive and insulting is the one in which he is holding a cross, probably on Good Friday. If we waited for the cross (or any other sacred symbol of any other religion) to burn the profane or hypocritical hands that held it, there would never have been a problem with overpopulation on Earth.

Neighbors describe the man now charged with repeated rape of a minor, abuse of a minor, making pornography using minors, pimping, sexual intercourse with a minor and unlawful violence against a minor as a good person. In fact, a good friend of his – and politician – can be heard glorifying him, in an earlier pre-election meeting, as “a good kid, a good man, a good family man, a good professional, a good Greek and a faithful member of New Democracy.”

It’s quite possible that the 213 bastards who hastened to declare their sexual interest in the 12-year-old also seem like angels to those around them.

His political affiliation status of “the good professional” will gain much more political interest if it is used as a shield for him and as a spear against the 12-year-old victim and her family. That is because, unfortunately, experience teaches that there are always methods to crush the lower-class victims and return those who are well-connected to their post as if nothing happened.