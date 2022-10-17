There are many unfulfilled reforms which are necessary for Greece’s progress. They have to do with the justice system, the rationalization of the health system, sustainable tourism and the imposition of restrictions on any kind of excess in the sector, and the abolition of the problematic changes imposed by the previous SYRIZA-led administration on universities.

These are important reforms that are at the heart of the current government’s agenda. There are very few who want to implement these reforms now and many people repeat monotonously that “these reforms cannot be made before the elections.”

It would indeed have been much easier if they had been done at the beginning of the government’s term. But now it is crucial that they either be implemented immediately or the government comes up now with a specific implementation schedule, for before and after the elections