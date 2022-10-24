Energy fever in the Balkans

The start of the commercial operation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) that transports natural gas from Greece to Bulgaria was a relief for our northern neighbors. It created a sense of security in society that households will not freeze in the winter and at the same time that there is an alternative to its deadly energy embrace with Russia, which has already turned off the taps.

IGB is changing the energy map in the Balkans. The opportunity for the region to connect even further to the energy networks of Southeast and Central Europe and become a hub is now, with the operation of the second natural gas pipeline from Thessaloniki to North Macedonia.

Athens and Skopje signed the relevant agreement in September 2021 in Thessaloniki, in the presence of the American ambassador, which underscores the geopolitical importance of the project.

Based on the deal, the pipeline is expected to stretch over 123 kilometers from Nea Mesimvria to Negotino, through the border towns of Evzoni and Gevgelija, connecting the national natural gas transmission systems of Greece and North Macedonia.

Greece also claims the role of an energy player and if it really wants this role it must also activate this second natural gas gateway in the Balkans, the pipeline with North Macedonia

Its initial transport capacity will be 1.5 billion cubic meters per year, with the possibility of expanding it to 3 billion cubic meters, while plans have been made so that the pipeline can also transport “green” hydrogen.

Current information indicates that a tender for the project is imminent in both countries, with increasing interest also from other countries, such as Serbia, Kosovo and even Hungary.

We cannot afford to be lackadaisical or hesitant regarding the economic and, above all, national feasibility of such a project with North Macedonia. Let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot again. Developments in energy are fast. Russia is trying to upgrade Turkey into a hub and bring the markets of southeastern Europe back into its energy fold, while these markets are struggling to become independent. Greece also claims the role of an energy player and if it really wants this role it must also activate this second natural gas gateway in the Balkans, the pipeline with North Macedonia.

Energy these days is, among other things, a powerful tool of influence: if Greece does not send gas to North Macedonia, then soon Sofia will be able to sell its surplus, dragging Skopje into her geopolitical plans. Do we want this?