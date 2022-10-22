OPINION

Media and limits

Public interest in particularly heinous crimes like the one that emerged from the Athenian district of Kolonos is inevitably intense. 

However, the demand for information does not justify distributing material from the preliminary investigation – an action whose only goal is to cause scandal and not, of course, to inform. 

There needs to be a set of rules on how such cases are covered by the press. It would be better for the media to find these rules themselves, before they require an outside institutional intervention.

