The global media arena
The obligation to keep the international community informed about the Turkish threat does not only concern the government.
All the forces of the nation – the state, the private sector, academics, the Greek diaspora – must be mobilized against the flood of communication and the inexhaustible resources that Ankara channels to propagate its positions.
We may spend a great deal of time focusing on the issue, but we forget that these battles are now being won in the global media arena.