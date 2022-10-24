OPINION

The global media arena

The obligation to keep the international community informed about the Turkish threat does not only concern the government. 

All the forces of the nation –  the state, the private sector, academics, the Greek diaspora – must be mobilized against the flood of communication and the inexhaustible resources that Ankara channels to propagate its positions.

We may spend a great deal of time focusing on the issue, but we forget that these battles are now being won in the global media arena.

