OPINION

Upholding the law

The will of local authorities and mayors can sometimes work wonders, even where the central government has failed to get things done. But that is not enough on its own, despite the valiant efforts sometimes undertaken by local authorities.

The attempt of the mayor of the suburb of Alimos on the southern coast of Athens to take on the thugs and lawlessness on the beachfront known as the Riviera must definitely be supported. Under the law, everyone can coexist and prosper. That is, as long as the law is enforced.

