Proper accountability

The declarations of provenance of wealth, or “pothen esches,” that are submitted annually to the auditing authorities by lawmakers – among other professional sectors – have been dismissed as an ineffective process that does not reveal the true source of their incomes and assets.

In some cases, however, we have seen simple declarations of changes in assets giving cause for further investigation. This investigation needs to be legal and thorough, not rushed through summarily just for the sake of appearing proper.

The political system needs to uphold the rules of transparency and accountability it has instituted for itself.