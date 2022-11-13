More information, more measures for the tough winter ahead

The lights have already been dimmed at Parliament at night, but more measures are necessary to drive home the need to save energy, the author notes. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Greece and the rest of the Western world are in a state of war. It is a low-intensity war for us for the time being, but we cannot predict how long it’s going to last or how it will evolve. It is a reality that was not of our choosing, but which we must deal will either negatively, trapped in a coalition, or positively, as we are already doing out of a sense of duty or opportunity to help a situation that, if lost, will jeopardize the principles and alliances that support democracy.

The stakes are even higher for Greece because if Vladimir Putin wins his war in Ukraine, it will unleash Turkish expansionism. However, our participation in the front that is helping Ukraine is having a negative impact, which is, for the time being at least, restricted to the economy. As winter sets in and the war drags on, millions of households will find their situation worsening. The despair and frustration this will create will likely prompt a wave of skepticism about the government’s pro-Ukrainian stance. With the help of Putin’s fifth column, this skepticism will be exploited by those who want to thrust the country back into pre-2019 chaos.

The government needs to start communicating to the people what a victory by Putin would mean for Greece

The government is trying to deal with this threat by helping the economically more vulnerable members of society – and not just them. It’s employing the quip by Bill Clinton’s adviser – “It’s the economy, stupid” – indicating that people vote according to their financial motives. While this might be true, it holds more during “normal” times. When we’re talking about war, regardless of how far away it may seem right now, priorities tend to change. A few cash injections here and there are not enough and will certainly not bring lasting change.

The government, therefore, needs to start communicating to the people what a victory by Putin would mean for Greece. It needs to cultivate a climate that will justify the sacrifices and the sense of unease that has already taken hold. But no matter how well an information campaign may be designed, it is not enough on its own to convince citizens of the purpose and inevitability of their sacrifices. This also requires measures. And the most obvious, necessary and reliable measures involve cutting back on energy consumption, even mandatory ones if needed. Apart from the savings this will bring, it will help citizens really feel that things have changed.

From the migrant surge at the Evros border, to the refugee crisis, the pandemic and Turkey, this government is well rehearsed in dealing with crises; the path has not been easy, but it managed. A rude wake-up call for voters will probably be to its benefit, considering the alternatives.