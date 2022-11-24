A need to find out the truth

The chief executive officer and the executive editor of Kathimerini have both been named as targets in the ongoing wiretapping case.

We can only expect that the judicial system and the responsible authorities will use all of the institutional instruments at their disposal to promptly get to the bottom of the allegations.

For quite some time now Kathimerini has noted that doing so is a matter of principle and a matter of safeguarding our democracy from either existing threats or baseless information.