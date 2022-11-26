OPINION

Time for a reward

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the crucial importance of certain medical specialties, such as intensive care physicians, for the proper functioning of the National Health System.

The government has rightly taken the decision to support the national healthcare staff financially. This support, however, must be proportionate and equal – without discrimination.

It is necessary for public hospitals not only to be able to compete with private ones, but also to maintain an equally high level of services. 

This is not going to be achieved without good – and well-paid – doctors.

