It takes two for consensus

Following the public consultation into the bill that would update the procedures Greece’s intelligence service (EYP) is required to take to wiretap citizens, it has emerged that the government plans to incorporate many of the proposals made during that time.

This is how it has to be done. After what happened with EYP, this draft legislation must elicit the greatest possible parliamentary consensus to restore the credibility of the institutions.

However, the governing majority cannot achieve this alone. The opposition must also demonstrate attitude-wise that it seeks to strengthen the institutional guarantees and not get stuck in a sterile criticism.