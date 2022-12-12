Τhe core of the state

The Greek Armed Forces and security forces have never been immune to partisan rivalry, which is the fault of all governments. They all want to control the critical functions of the state.

However, it’s quite different when these critical functions become a victim of easy demagoguery and petty political games. Everyone should think carefully how dangerous this incendiary – and supposedly anti-systemic – rhetoric is when it touches upon matters of domestic security, and how self-destructive the reckless talk of scandals involving defense officials and institutions can be.

Politicians should show self-restraint when campaigning for matters pertaining to the core of the state.