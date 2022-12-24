Let’s hear about the opportunities

In the months that follow we may forget about things. We may forget what problems the country has been through, what ominous predictions we managed to disprove.

Our achievements will be overshadowed by the scaremongering that often dominates the campaign period.

Of course, there are risks. But Greece has in front of it open avenues of historic opportunities – in the economy, education, energy and geopolitics.

Greeks are waiting to hear plans from their politicians to take advantage of these opportunities. They don’t want to commiserate.