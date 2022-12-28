Electoral mistake

The voting arrangement for Greeks living abroad may have been approved by a cross-party consensus but it is problematic, as it makes the exercise of that right dependent on excessive bureaucratic burdens.

Those who pointed out the distortion since then have been vindicated, as the number of Greeks living abroad and registered in the relevant lists is disappointing.

The possibility of ending up with an extreme disproportion is visible: to elect three state deputies from a body of 4,000 voters. That is why the political system should prevent, even at the last moment, the collateral consequences of its own mistake.