The peoples of Europe and the war

The Kremlin has put Greece, along with other countries, on its long list of unfriendly countries due to its unwavering support for Ukraine’s existential effort to defend its national sovereignty.

However, one more survey – the latest Eurobarometer – confirmed the deep roots of Russian influence in Greece. Deviating significantly from what prevails in the rest of Europe, less than 50% of the Greeks who responded to the survey said they approve of the European Union’s support for Ukraine and its people.

To put this percentage in perspective, the corresponding rate in Sweden is 97% and in Portugal 92%. At the same time, less than 50% of Greeks agree with the sanctions on Russia.

The positive image of Russian President Vladimir Putin still endures in Greek society, which, unlike those of other countries, enjoys making obvious things more complex, by arguing for example that “NATO provoked Russia,” or that “[US President Joe] Biden is cornering Putin,” or “[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy tried to bite off more than he could chew” and the like. Such talk is argued in seriousness in neighborhood coffee shops and even repeated as light-hearted banter at serious fora.

In an analysis published last August, we had warned about the possibility that the sharp drop in the approval ratings of Russia and Putin in Greece could turn out to be opportunistic and temporary. Besides, even at the start of the war, nearly 30% of Greeks “approved” Putin’s attack on Ukraine – making it the third highest rate internationally after Malaysia and Singapore.

We have also spoken of the persistent admiration in Greece for a “strong leader” who knows “how the game is played” and can “find solutions” – an admiration which is the result of a rather knee-jerk reaction to the weaknesses and failures of liberal democracy in recent years.

If we take the findings of the available surveys at face value, then we come to the conclusion that for half of the Greeks it is not enough that one country invades another country, leveling its infrastructure and killing its people, causing, among other things, an international economic crisis with an impact on the – direct or indirect – supporters of the war.

Perhaps Putin should rethink his tough diplomatic stance toward Greece. The deeper one digs, it is possible to find that the clear position of the Greek government in favor of the sovereign rights of a territory, against the appetites of a revisionist state, does not express the majority of the country in regard to authoritarian leaders.