OPINION

Theatrics over degrees

The controversy that has recently broken out over the status of degrees issued by drama schools has, despite its deceptive motives, had a collateral benefit.

In short, it has demonstrated how a significant part of the education system has been allowed to hobble along without a system of checks and formal certification, which has resulted in confusion, even among the most vehement opponents of private education. It is they who are now asking that degrees from private institutions also be recognized.

Populism where education is concerned has long lost all sense of proportion.

