OPINION

Citizens' choice

In the first half of the new year, Greece will have two rounds of elections. These will determine whether the country will be able to definitively return to the category of “normal” European economies. 

They will also determine to what extent it will be able to continue on the same path of reforms.

It will be the citizens who will decide on this. And they need to be convinced that, in addition to a plan for stability, there is also an awareness of the costly mistakes that were made.

