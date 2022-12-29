OPINION

Brutality and hypocrisy

Τhe decision by a Turkish court Wednesday to uphold the life sentence of civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala did more than just reveal the true identity of the country’s establishment. 

It also exposed the contradictions that plague Western institutions; institutions which continue to tolerate practices of this form from a state that is a member of the Council of Europe and, formally, a European Union candidate. 

Some acts are too brutal for diplomatic expediency to ignore.

