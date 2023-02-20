US Secretary of State visits a solid ally

The visit to Athens by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is another piece in the puzzle of Greece’s increasing geopolitical significance in Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Blinken, for whom prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is hosting a dinner on Monday evening, will inaugurate the 4th Greece-US Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday along with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias. He will also meet with former prime minister and leader of the opposition, Alexis Tsipras.

The deepening cooperation on defense and energy security, with the port of Alexandroupolis developing into a strategic point of entry, will be high on the agenda as will be Greece’s stabilizing role in the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean and its clear and comprehensive stance in the war in Ukraine.

Blinken comes to Athens from Ankara where, after talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, he stated that the upgrade of Turkey’s F-16s and the sale of new ones is a national and security interest for the Biden administration. For obvious reasons, Athens is concerned by the Administration’s support for unconditionally offering Turkey F-16 fighter jets despite Ankara’s insistence on flying them inside Greek airspace and even over Greek territory, a behavior that has led many in Congress to oppose the deal.

In a separate issue, the future procurement of F-35 jets to further enhance the capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force points to the deepening US – Greece bilateral relationship.

In any case, the big picture is clear: the US, both the Administration and Congress, value Greece’s contribution to the Ukraine war and more generally its role as a strong and reliable ally in a volatile region.

The US Secretary of State’s visit comes a few hours after the visit by Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan.

One of the major gates into the EU, Greece follows a pragmatic approach to foreign job generating investments – not in sensitive areas – while safeguarding and clearly communicating its geopolitical compass regardless of governments; both the present one from the Right, and its predecessor from the Left, have shown with deeds not only words, their adherence to western values and their steadfast dedication to Euroatlantic institutions.