Ditching the I-can’t-be-bothered attitude

The deadly train collision at Tempe on February 28 should be a lesson for all of us – most importantly, the Greek political class that bear most responsibility for the disaster. Observers and union representatives at the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) had protested for years that the country’s trains are operating without automated safety systems, warning of a serious accident if no action was taken. However, their calls fell on deaf ears. Until disaster struck.

Unfortunately, it’s not just the railways. After years of budget cuts mandated by Greece’s bailout agreements with international creditors, infrastructure has been left to fall into disrepair; maintenance is minimal and meaningful interventions are scarce. The roads of the country’s poorer areas are reminiscent of the 1960s; with every major flood, they are swept away while bridges collapse.

Meanwhile, dilapidated and poorly maintained buses (local and intercity), ambulances, police cars, fire engines and rubbish collectors can be seen circulating in the streets. In a few months, the country’s ferries will again be transporting tourists at full capacity. Some of these boats are over half a century old, equipped with ancient navigation systems and questionable safety standards.

The tragedy at Tempe sounded the alarm; it should at least serve as a reason for the government to raise safety standards across the country. Greece must launch a campaign against idleness and indifference.

For it is the only country in Europe where you will see bus drivers speaking on their mobile phone, listening to music on headphones, or rolling a cigarette while driving. At the same time, buses are moving on high-speed highways (such as the Attiki Odos beltway which connects Athens to the international airport) with passengers holding on to the handles with luggage at their feet, when they should be seated and with their seatbelt on.

Three station masters were on duty in the city of Larissa on the fateful night of February 28. Two of them left the station after 10 p.m., leaving their inexperienced colleague to cover the midnight to 5 a.m. graveyard shift, five nights in a row. Almost 60 people had to be killed for Greece’s politicians (incumbent and retired) to realize that for the country to move forward they must ditch their I-can’t-be-bothered attitude and finally break some eggs.