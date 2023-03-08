OPINION

Let anger create drive

Society is filled with righteous indignation. The fatal systemic failures that unjustly cost the lives of so many people justify the grief and the anger.

But that doesn’t mean we have to pull the country apart. The outrage should instead create a drive to quickly fix the long-standing problems.

Let anger put reasonable pressure on politicians to create something new, and not incite a nihilistic impulse towards destruction. 

In order for this emotional shift to take place, political parties need to provide positive content and an outlet for this rage instead of blindly encouraging it.

