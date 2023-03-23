Anger and the election of competent, principled politicians

We have experienced many natural disasters where the state was unable to rise to the occasion. We have also experienced tragedies where the human factor played the leading role – and by that I mean incompetent political leaderships through the years and across parties that survive thanks to clientelism, and who lack the ability to plan long-term strategies and implement short-term actions, and are unable to manage difficult situations when they arise.

Will we learn from the mistakes that often cost lives apart from the enormous material damage they always cause?

In two months we will have elections. Where will the pain, the anger, the rage lead? Some will abstain, some will vote for “anti-systemic” parties because the mainstream parties have let them down. But is this the solution? To vote emotionally in order to demolish something, instead of voting logically to rebuild what malfunctions? Will things get better if fewer people vote or if extreme and fringe parties that only know how to protest and make unattainable promises enter Parliament? How would lack of governance and political impasse promote the more efficient operation of the state? And would a government formed under these circumstances be able to change anything?

There is no easy answer to all these questions. However, there is something that people can do to help improve the situation and make the state that everyone blames work more efficiently. They can vote for the best among the parliamentary candidates in the upcoming elections. Those who are most capable, who will actually be able to get the job done and are the most principled – an extremely important character trait for restoring trust.

Voters should select lawmakers and ministers with knowledge and insight – and if possible with experience in the private sector. Not people who have done nothing else in their lives other than being in the party. All in the hope that they, in turn, will choose the right advisers and associates, will make appointments based on meritocracy, and manage public money properly, efficiently, with real transparency and for the benefit of the country, not themselves.

Obviously, this exhortation is not about a particular party. It is addressed to all voters regardless of the party they vote for. A parliament which will consist of the best candidates will be for the benefit of the country.

Whatever ideology one believes in, one should vote with a view to helping the country improve, not looking to satisfy personal interests. And that can be done by selecting the most capable candidates.

We need evaluation and meritocracy, and this starts with the people we choose to represent us in Parliament and govern us. We also need the best people from the opposition, so that the latter does not slide toward populism and sterile criticism, but instead holds the government accountable, identifies mistakes, recommends its own feasible solutions, for hospitals, schools, trains.

This could be a first step taken by every citizen: not to be seduced by public relations tricks, or populist slogans, but to choose the serious, competent, principled candidates to represent him or her and by extension to govern the country.