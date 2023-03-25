In elections, we vote for who will govern us, not for who will not. The parties in power – that is, the parties that do not exhaust their talk in protest and have specific proposals for governance – owe the public a clear explanation.

Citizens fear uncertainty and post-election chaos. Those who avoid clear answers about how the country will be governed the day after the elections and those who shy away for fear of political cost, risk being crushed, as this fear of instability and polarization will drive voters to parties where the answers are clear.