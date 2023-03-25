OPINION

Clear answers

In elections, we vote for who will govern us, not for who will not. The parties in power – that is, the parties that do not exhaust their talk in protest and have specific proposals for governance – owe the public a clear explanation. 

Citizens fear uncertainty and post-election chaos. Those who avoid clear answers about how the country will be governed the day after the elections and those who shy away for fear of political cost, risk being crushed, as this fear of instability and polarization will drive voters to parties where the answers are clear.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Doing proper research before the vote
OPINION

Doing proper research before the vote

The courage to be free
OPINION

The courage to be free

OPINION

Social protection

Head-on collisions and parades
OPINION

Head-on collisions and parades

Alternative facts on TV
OPINION

Alternative facts on TV

A kingdom lost over a nail
OPINION

A kingdom lost over a nail