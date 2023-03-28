We need answers to the question of overtourism

Is the Greek public concerned about the impunity witnessed on the island of Mykonos which came to light after the violent attack against an archaeologist? Or is it part of a “tradition” according to which, even when criminality is off the charts, it is largely ignored and therefore perpetuated? Those guilty of irreparable offenses against Greece’s ancient heritage often remain hidden.

What could possibly tackle this kind of corruption? Strengthening the local police force? Systematic raids by inspectors? Opening all the files that concern archaeological and construction violations? Suspending construction? Activating demolition protocols? Monitoring construction work with cameras and drones? The negative publicity and the constant revelations in the Greek and foreign press? All of the above, because there’s a lot of money involved in development. When money talks, the truth falls silent. The gold talents in the chalice often buy off the accusers and open doors, with lies, insidiousness and indolence. The archeological and urban transgressions on the islands are not a puzzle to be solved. It is no secret that there is huge pressure on local officials to quickly approve construction licenses, allowing shady transactions and environmental destruction.

After the beating of archaeologist Manolis Psarros and the threats against another forced shady business interests to hasten their work and prepare for another record season (last year Mykonos was the third most visited resort on earth). They are now building during the night, possibly hoping that the judicial investigation will stall, as was the case in the past.

The view of Mykonos from above is disheartening. It is an island almost completely built up. And yet there is still mindless construction taking place. We recently heard of a plan by investors from the Middle East for a tourist village with a port suitable for mooring the largest yachts. Some tourism developers seem to be marching ahead with a willful loss of direction, gnawing away at our heritage and what could be in the future.

So, together with the regular and incorruptible inspections required on the island – a practice more or less foreign to Greece – a clear answer is needed to the perennial question: How much overtourism can a Cycladic island withstand and where is the balance between attracting tourists and preserving what brings them to the country?

The answer needs to be reaffirmed on a regular basis by those who govern and the public, until attitudes are changed.