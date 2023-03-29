A political opportunity

It is positive that the current election cycle is being completed smoothly and on time with the announcement of the date for the next general elections.

The political system has an opportunity to build on this precedent. It also has the opportunity to capitalize on the current climate – in which toxic confrontations are repulsive to citizens – and avoid mudslinging and negative campaigns.

Political parties have an opportunity to devote all their energy to their proposals for the future. The other option – the well-trodden path – will be detrimental to everyone.