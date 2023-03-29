OPINION

A political opportunity

It is positive that the current election cycle is being completed smoothly and on time with the announcement of the date for the next general elections.

The political system has an opportunity to build on this precedent. It also has the opportunity to capitalize on the current climate – in which toxic confrontations are repulsive to citizens – and avoid mudslinging and negative campaigns. 

Political parties have an opportunity to devote all their energy to their proposals for the future. The other option – the well-trodden path – will be detrimental to everyone. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
What’s the ‘institutional affront’?
OPINION

What’s the ‘institutional affront’?

We need answers to the question of overtourism
OPINION

We need answers to the question of overtourism

OPINION

Paradigms of the state

Serbia-Kosovo, EU, US and Russia
OPINION

Serbia-Kosovo, EU, US and Russia

OPINION

Clear answers

Doing proper research before the vote
OPINION

Doing proper research before the vote