When Athens’ Syntagma Square was the center of violent mass protests at the height of Greece’s debt crisis, many European journalists, officials and analysts were visiting the city. We had become, literally and figuratively, the “hottest” spot in Europe. They wondered, “How much resilience will Greek society show?” Some Central and Northern Europeans did not have such sensitivities and took for granted the need for a raise in the retirement age, the salary cuts etc. Sometimes they could not even understand why Greek society reacted the way it did.

I would explain to them that if similar measures had been taken in France, Paris would have relived chaos similar to that during the Storming of the Bastille. Ten years later, France is facing a major crisis after President Emmanuel Macron decided to increase the retirement age for most workers from 62 to 64. In Greece, the retirement age is 67.

These kinds of changes can almost never be implemented without huge political cost and without triggering political developments. They can only be done in northern countries like Germany, where under former leader Gerhard Schroeder some reforms and cuts were agreed by the major parties. In France, Macron was forced to bypass Parliament. In Greece, during the debt crisis, parties dissolved, prime ministers resigned and the country went through a prolonged period of instability. In the end, however, society and the country showed resilience.

Greece went through the great crisis early on. Anger led to the anti-establishment vote in 2012 and the election of SYRIZA to power in 2015. Then we had to learn an expensive lesson. Eventually it became apparent that, for better or worse, there was no other way. Wage cuts and reforms were voted without raising an eyebrow, without Greece turning into the France of 2023.

That may be the secret to where we are today. There is a lot of anger in society today. The increase in the cost of living, the inequalities, the deadly train crash at Tempe etc cause rage. However, people have seen with their own eyes that expressing anger does not solve problems by itself. Returning to a period of political experimentation and uncertainty does not appeal to them as a prospect – quite the opposite. That’s why the anger is often silent, it doesn’t manifest itself on the streets, as some expected. Some call it maturity, others fatigue. We went through a lot of what other countries are going through now early on, and that changed us. On May 21 we will know how Greek citizens are really feeling now. In the second round of elections we will know whether realism or anger will prevail.