Greece-US alliance stronger than ever

Greek Americans are one of the few ethnic communities in the United States that is honored every year by the American president in a ceremony at the White House like the one held on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden’s statements, and those made in the previous days on the occasion of Greek Independence Day by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and important members of Congress, including the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, were not limited to the usual pleasantries but delivered messages of substance with strategic implications.

Politicians on both sides of the isle always highlight the common values the two countries share, something to be expected given the unique link that connects the world’s first democracy with the present-day most important one. After all, America’s Founding Fathers were inspired by the ancient Athenian republic.

Everyone also notes the contribution of Greek Americans whose presence obviously plays a role in promoting the cooperation between the two countries.

In this context it is also important that the current US leader has forged close ties with the Greek-American community and maintains personal friendships with many of its members – this president perhaps more than most of his predecessors.

But the most critical parameter, especially on the global geopolitical scene, is Joe Biden’s remark that the alliance between Greece and the US is today stronger than ever. This is not rhetorical exaggeration, nor the usual projection of what is desired in the future. It is the existing reality.

In the current turbulent period, Greece is a valuable and – above all – reliable ally, in a tense region.

The last few US administrations have concluded that Washington can count on and rely on Athens. Hence the repeated remarks by top US officials, which are not general and vague, but specific, focusing on the many aspects of this alliance. A similar feeling is developing among think tanks that have their own influence.

Greece’s geopolitical value was confirmed during this last year with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as it plays a key role in the transfer of military and energy supplies to Ukraine, while providing valuable and multifaceted humanitarian assistance.

Anyone who follows the development of Greek-American relations finds that indeed cooperation in a wide range of actions is closer than ever. The same is also true with respect to Israel, something that was amply demonstrated by the recent joint cooperation that prevented a terrorist attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in Athens.

Equally important is the fact that this development transcends ideologies, leaders, parties and governments in both countries, which dispels possible doubts, facilitates the drawing up of long-term plans, and acts as a solid basis for a stable strategic alliance.