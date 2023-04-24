Confrontation with limits

The three major parties competing in the May 21 general election have experience in both the responsibility that comes from being in government and in the looser discourse exhibited when in opposition. That is why the public can demand maturity and self-restraint in their pre-election presence.

Considering the issues that have dominated the news cycle in the last few days, it has become evident that the intensely accusatory style adopted by some politicians only succeeds in poisoning political life and ends up backfiring. No one stands to gain from a confrontation without limits.