Stoking hate

Attacking politicians when they’re going about their private business or barging violently into their offices are not harmless forms of activism that should be treated with tolerance. Nor are they, as some people actually continue to view such assaults, acceptable “symbolic” acts.

Recent experience has taught us that when political fanaticism goes too far, the lines between “symbolic” and actual violence can become dangerously blurred.

Hate is something that can turn on a dime, against anybody, regardless of what colors they’re flying – even against people who don’t speak up because they believe that a couple of pots of yogurt and some spray paint is no big deal.