Debate without constraints

The political parties that will be taking part in Wednesday’s live televised debate have set so many terms in order to appear that they have rendered a true exchange of ideas and opinions almost impossible to achieve.

The public’s interest in these proceedings would be much more lively and the discussion more fertile if the political leaders pushed aside their fears and stereotypes and spoke unfettered by protocol.

This is what they do in mature democracies all over the world; it is time they did so here as well.