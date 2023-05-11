Trust and faith

The barrage of revelations of the abuse and mismanagement at social facilities and charities has caused an enormous amount of damage, both actual and moral.

So many people who gave what they could afford to such programs and facilities have been discouraged by these revelations and are now less forthcoming with their support.

It is a wound that needs to be healed by restoring society’s faith. Without the public’s faith and support, the ecosystem that looks after the most vulnerable members of our society cannot function.