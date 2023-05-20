The doctor and the country we want

The case of Thanasis Kontaris, a doctor on the island of Serifos, deserves closer attention because it represents two very difficult realities in Greece today and two huge challenges in how the country moves forward.

Kontaris returned from Sweden to Greece in 2018 and decided to settle on Serifos, where he also ran the island’s health center, until he resigned a few weeks ago. After going public with the reasons why he did so – describing the frustrating and almost impossible conditions under which he had to work – he received assurances that the health center would be bolstered with more medical and nursing staff so that it could respond to the spike in demand for its services during the tourism period, but also during the winter, when the island can find itself cut off from the mainland or other bigger islands for days due to the weather.

Reversing the massive brain drain is not something that can be accomplished at the flip of a switch

Kontaris’ situation poignantly mirrors the difficulties young scientists and experts have to face when they return to Greece after having left for abroad in search of better job prospects. Reversing the massive brain drain from the economic crisis and especially during the pandemic is not something that can be accomplished at the flip of a switch. Such a brain gain requires some groundwork: a plan, the will, the effort, incentives and, mainly, assurances that those coming back will have what they need to be productive and effective in their jobs.

It also reflects a reality that is all too familiar to the residents of the country’s islands and other remote areas, and that is the lack of access to basic services that residents in cities take for granted. The massive shortages in medical staff on many island and at regional health centers and hospitals is well documented, but Kontaris’ cry of despair has shone a fresh spotlight on the issue. And not only is it an issue that is vital to the people living and working in these areas. It is also important to Greece’s bid to ensure that visitors to this country also feel safe by having access to good-quality services.