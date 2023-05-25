OPINION

Same as everywhere else

Participation in last Sunday’s general election by Greeks living abroad was never expected to be very high, so the result came as no surprise. 

Even the most fervent defenders of the red-tape-laden procedure that was introduced by the last Parliament cannot defend the measure as it is after seeing such a low turnout. 

The next Parliament, therefore, has a duty to do what should have been done in the first place and what applies in every other country where the diaspora has a say and that is the vote by mail.

