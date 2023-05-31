Protecting our cultural heritage

The installation of an e-ticketing and access control system at the Acropolis archaeological site, designed to manage high traffic during peak times, can serve as a valuable model for other popular sites facing similar demand.

It is essential to safeguard sites of significant tourist interest. Effective monitoring and regulation of visitor traffic should be implemented, taking into account the carrying capacity of each location.

By responsibly managing and preserving our natural and cultural heritage, we ensure its benefits are enjoyed by all, without reckless depletion.