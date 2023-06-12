OPINION

Health, social security, justice

There are three critical areas of the state that are in dire need of reform, but also of solid management, starting on the very first day after the parliamentary election: public health, the public social security system and justice.

Each of these areas represents a portfolio that needs to be put into the hands of a minister who will have what it takes to shake things up – on the basis of a plan and under the supervision of the prime minister, of course – without hesitation.

There is no more time to lose in these areas, which have such a profound impact on the day-to-day lives of each and every citizen. Come Monday, June 26, it needs to be clear that something will change – quickly, effectively and essentially.

