The debate that did not happen, the parties and Thrace

There were many issues that needed to be discussed in Thursday’s television debate between the leaders of the five parties represented in the Parliament after the May 21 election, which was canceled because of the tragic shipwreck off the coast of southwestern Greece. They are the same issues that are being discussed more generally in the pre-election period: the plans the parties have for health, education and the economy, and how much each policy can benefit the majority and not just the few.

With the summer season and tourism in full swing, one issue looming large is how the tourist industry will develop and operate with rules, respect for the environment, and benefits for all. Apart from being one of the main sources of revenue for Greece, promoting the country internationally and delivering added value even in the geopolitical context, tourism, in addition to its successful course, is also facing serious challenges that should concern us.

Given the arguments of the parties in the last few days, some leaders have expressed their concern about the looming omnipotence of the next government, while the inability of the divided opposition to respond to its institutional role of exercising effective control of the government must also be discussed.

In this context, it is certain that many wonder whether – if required – PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis will consider cooperating with New Democracy now that, despite his personal discomfort over his wiretapping, he acknowledges that the result of the May election created a new political environment.

It would also have been interesting to explore the scope for cooperation between the two parties of the center-left as they face the self-evident reality that neither of the two will ever govern without the support or cooperation of the other.

Leaders were also likely to have discussed critical issues such as Greek-Turkish relations after the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and a possible revision of the Constitution – under what conditions it could take place and through what kind of party agreements. These and many more were to be debated and it is certain that conflicting answers would have been given and there would have been strong disagreements among the parties. However, what must be avoided going forward is causing further self-inflicted harm to the country with the dangerous populist discourse on the issue of Thrace and the Muslim minority.

There are many points of contention that needed to be raised, beyond the debate that did not happen: Rodopi is not one of them. Those who have made mistakes or exaggerated in recent weeks over this issue already know this. Especially experienced and knowledgeable officials who should know better. But that’s another discussion.

The problem is serious, real and its national dimensions are obvious. It does not lend itself to cheap party exploitation. Accusations and hysteria have divided local communities, risking a slide toward a time when Greece’s wrong approach toward the minority exposed us internationally.

It was late premier Konstantinos Mitsotakis – the father of the current leader of New Democracy, Kyriakos – who abolished the bizarre exclusion of the Muslim minority, a policy that had hurt the country both in terms of substance and symbolism. Now everyone must contribute so that what many people have been saying in the last 24 hours becomes a reality: to approach the subject with moderation.