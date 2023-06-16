OPINION

Exploiting the migration crisis

The migration crisis is a very complex problem and Greece, as a country on the European Union’s border, has borne and continues to bear an unfair burden, regardless of who has been in government.

This is why the main political parties know that it is an issue that is off-bounds for demagoguery and political exploitation, especially when the country is in mourning over such a tragedy. 

It would be good, therefore, if this knowledge was also reflected in their pre-election comments and proclamations.

